Algeria to host inclusive meeting for Palestinian factions

Algiers: Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune announced that his country will host an inclusive meeting for all Palestinian factions.

“After consultations with my brother (Palestinian President) Mahmoud Abbas, Algeria will soon host an inclusive meeting that would gathers all Palestinian factions,” Tebboune told reporters in Algiers.

Algeria and Palestine are bound by strong relations, said Tebboune, stressing “the Algerian government and people support and defend the sacred Palestinian cause in all international and regional forums”.

He further pledged to allocate $100 million to Palestine in accordance with the relevant resolutions of the Arab League, as well as university scholarships for 300 Palestinian students.

The Algerian head of state indicated that the Palestinian issue will be on the top agenda of the forthcoming Arab League summit scheduled for next March in Algiers.

He further urged to endorse the Arab Peace Initiative proposal adopted by the Arab League in 2002 at the Beirut Summit for a sustained resolution of the Arab-Israeli conflict.

Abbas started on Sunday a three-day visit to the North African nation.

The two Presidents held private talks before being joined by members of the two delegations.