Algerian Prez transferred to Germany for medical checks

News Desk 1Published: 29th October 2020 10:28 am IST

Algiers, Oct 29 : Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune has been transferred to Germany for medical examination, the presidency announced in a statement.

The statement issued after his departure on Wednesday evening said that Tebboune will undergo “in-depth physical examination” in Germany on the recommendation of his doctors at a military hospital in the capital Algiers, reports Xinhua news agency.

The presidency announced on Tuesday that Tebboune’s health condition “is stable and does not cause any concern”, adding that he will continue daily activities at his treatment centre.

Tebboune began a self-imposed isolation on October 24 after he had come into contact of some senior officials who showed symptoms of Covid-19.

Source: IANS

