Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Ram Charan share excitement about ‘Dosti’ song

Mumbai: The most awaited song, ‘Dosti’, from SS Rajamouli’s directorial upcoming film ‘RRR’ is finally out.

Composed by MM Keeravaani, ‘Dosti’ is sung by five singers — Amit Trivedi, Anirudh Ravichander, Vijay Yesudas, Hemachandra and Yazin Nizar.

The above mentioned singers have given vocals to the theme track in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Hindi and Malayalam languages.

Unveiling the song on the occasion of Friendship Day, the makers took to the official Instagram handle of ‘RRR’ and wrote: “On this Friendship Day, witness the coming together of two powerful opposing forces — Ramaraju and Bheem.”

The cast of ‘RRR’, including Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn have also expressed their excitement about the ‘Dosti’ song. They all shared the song’s link on their respective Instagram accounts.

Speaking about the film, it is a fictional tale on the younger days of freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharamaraju, and will release on October 13 this year.

Also, PEN Studios has bagged the theatrical distribution rights across North India and have also bought the worldwide electronic rights for all languages.