Alia Bhatt channels the girl-next-door charm in latest pictures

Mumbai: Actor Alia Bhatt, who is currently shooting for ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ co-starring actor Ranveer Singh, shared some joyful pictures on social media on Monday.

Taking to her Instagram account, Alia uploaded a string of images where she can be seen laughing and smiling as she poses in front of a beautiful picturesque background.

In the images, the ‘Dear Zindagi’ actor sported a one-shoulder pink top, teamed up with ripped blue jeans. Alia finished her girl-next-door look with little gold hoops and naturally wavy hair.

Alia captioned the gorgeous pictures with a quirky caption. “We learn the way, on the way — we also must take some pictures while we do so,” she wrote.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia has multiple films in the pipeline including ‘RRR’, ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ and ‘Darlings’.

Fans are also waiting to see Alia and her rumoured boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor together in the film ‘Brahmastra’, which also features Amitabh Bachchan