Alia Bhatt charges Rs 0 to star in Bhansali’s Heeramandi

Mumbai: Maverick filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who recently marked 25 years in Bollywood, is all set to make his digital debut with Netflix’s web series Heeramandi. The series is set in Lahore of pre-independent India.

The ace filmmaker is reportedly considering Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit, Deepika Padukone, Parineeti Chopra, Manisha Koirala, Vidya Balan, among others for Heera Mandi.

Actress Alia Bhatt will soon be seen in Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, is so ecstatic about her role and performance in the film that she had apparently told the filmmaker to give her any role in Heera Mandi and she would do it for free.

According to Bollywood Hungama report, Bhansali has, however, declined Alia’s offer and promised her to pay the market price. “It’s not like Amitabh Bachchan who refused to charge a penny for Black because the producers couldn’t afford to pay him his price. Netflix is the producer on Heera Mandi. Every actor is being paid his or her full price,” a source close to the project informed the news portal.

The source further revealed that there are seven episodes in Heera Mandi and the filmmaker will direct the first episode. The rest of the six episodes will be directed by Vibhu Puri while the former will be present in a supervisor position.

Netflix India shared the announcement on Instagram with the caption, “We are excited to announce that Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi IS COMING TO NETFLIX. Words aren’t enough to explain how excited we are that Sanjay Leela Bhansali is partnering with us for this epic Netflix Original series but these emojis come pretty close.”

Meanwhile, in terms of work, Alia Bhatt is currently gearing up for Gangubai Kathiawadi’s release. Farhan Akhtar had recently announced that he is getting back to direction with Jee Le Zaraa, a film that will see Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Katrina Kaif and Alia in lead roles. Apart from this, she also has Brahmastra and SS Rajamouli’s RRR. She will also star in Darlings, which she is producing.