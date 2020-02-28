menu
search
28 Feb 2020, Fri Islamic Calender
  • Top Stories
  • Popular
  • People Also Viewed
  • Poll
  • Share
  • Comments

Alia Bhatt to feature in Saket Chaudhary’s social drama

Posted by Neha Published: February 28, 2020, 10:56 pm IST
Alia Bhatt to feature in Saket Chaudhary’s social drama

Mumbai: Actress Alia Bhatt will be seen playing the lead role in “Hindi Medium” fame director Saket Chaudhary’s upcoming social drama.

According to the Mumbai Mirror, the movie will deliver a hard-hitting message in a humourous way.

“Saket has been working on the script for a while now. He was keen on casting Alia, who liked the script and has given her nod. She is expected to sign on the dotted line shortly.

Meanwhile, the hunt for the leading man is still on. The team will finalise the shooting schedule once the entire cast is locked,” a source said.

The film will be produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

Apart from the upcoming social drama, Alia will also be seen opposite Ranbir Kapoor in “Brahmastra”.

Source: IANS
Topics:
Top Stories

People Also Viewed

Go back to top
Designed by STL
Copyright © The Siasat Daily, 2020. All Rights Reserved