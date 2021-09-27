Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor wedding preps begin in Jodhpur?

Mumbai: Is it a birthday bash or a Kapoor-Bhatt wedding on the cards? Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s visit to Jodhpur has the fans perplexed. Ranbir will be turning 39 tomorrow, September 28 and was spotted leaving the town along with his ladylove Alia. According to pictures shared by paparazzi on Instagram, the couple were spotted in the royal city of Rajasthan.

Previously, Ranbir celebrated his birthday with mother Neetu Kapoor, sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Alia Bhatt in Mumbai. This time around though, the couple has flown to Rajasthan. It is also being speculated that Alia and Ranbir are in Jodhpur to check out the wedding venues for their upcoming nuptials. However, nothing has been confirmed yet.

Ranbir had earlier mentioned that if it wasn’t for the pandemic, he would surely have checked it off from the bucket list and married his girlfriend Alia. The actress had been with the Kapoors all through the lockdown, ever since the demise of the late actor and Ranbir’s father, Rishi Kapoor.

Alia Bhatt too is often spotted joining Neetu Kapoor to overlook the construction work of their Bungalow, Krishnaraj which is under renovation.

It also reported that the actress who had recently featured in an ad for a bridal wear had actually chosen one for herself designed by Sabyasachi.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will be seen together in their much-awaited flick Brahmastra. The trilogy boasts of a glamorous star-cast which includes the likes of Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna from down south and Mouni Roy.

Apart from the joint venture, Ranbir Kapoor also has Shamshera alongside Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt and will also feature in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal alongside Parineeti Chopra and Anil Kapoor. He will also be collaborating with Pyaar ka Punchnama fame, Luv Ranjan and if rumors are right then he shall even feature in an anthology with Eros Now titled “Aisa Waisa Pyaar”.