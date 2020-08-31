Alia Bhatt resumes shooting post lockdown

By News Desk 1 Published: 31st August 2020 5:21 pm IST

Mumbai, Aug 31 : Actress Alia Bhatt is happy to resume shooting after the long spell of lockdown. The actress shared her excitement in a new boomerang video she posted on Instagram Stories.

In the clip, Alia is seen using a face roller.

“What day is it? IT. IS. SHOOT. DAY,” she wrote with the video, although she did not reveal what she was shooting for.

On the work front, Alia’s latest release is “Sadak 2”.

Released on an OTT platform, “Sadak 2” has been facing negative reviews and response.

The film has tackled heavy trolling ever since the first look of the film was launched. On August 16, it was reported that the film’s trailer had emerged the third most disliked video in the world and the most disliked YouTube video in India.

Released on August 12, the trailer of “Sadak 2” was trolled by many netizens as it was seen by people as a shining example of Bollywood nepotism — a topic that has become talk of the town after actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death on June 14.

The Mahesh Bhatt-directed film stars his daughters Pooja and Alia Bhatt along with Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur, youngest brother of producer Siddharth Roy Kapur.

Alia has a couple of other projects on her platter. She will be seen in “Gangubai Kathiawadi” and “Brahmastra”.

