Alia Bhatt shares Diwali greetings with some ‘light’ and ‘love’

In the picture, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor can be seen in an embrace gazing deeply into each other's eyes

By ANI|   Posted by Rasti Amena  |   Published: 5th November 2021 10:44 am IST
Alia Bhatt shares Diwali greetings with some 'light' and 'love'
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt (Instagram)

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt on Thursday shared Diwali greeting on her social media along with some ‘light’ and ‘love’.

Alia took to her Instagram handle and shared two Diwali posts. The first post had three pictures of her dressed in purple ethnic attire. It had the caption, “Some light… Happy Diwali.”

The second post featured her along with rumoured boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor. In the picture, the duo can be seen in an embrace gazing deeply into each other’s eyes. “& some love .. Happy Diwali,” read the post’s caption. For the occasion, Ranbir was dressed in a black kurta.

MS Education Academy

On the film front, Ranbir will be soon seen in Luv Ranjan’s next, ‘Brahmastra’ and ‘Shamshera’. While on the other hand, Alia too will be seen in ‘Brahmastra’, ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’, ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, ‘Darlings’, ‘RRR’ and ‘Takht’.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bollywood updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button