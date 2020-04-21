Alia Bhatt slays lockdown blues with no make-up glow – Pic inside

Mumbai: A new picture of Alia Bhatt has the actress in a no-makeup look, and fans cannot help gushing. The photograph was uploaded by her sister Shaheen Bhatt.

After recently sharing a photograph of Alia catching up on sleep with her cat, Shaheen has now shared a cute picture of the actress where the two sisters strike a casual pose.

Glowing skin without make-up

In the picture, Alia looks stunning in a white top with colourful print. What grabs the eyeballs, besides her trademark sweet smile, is Alia’s glowing skin without any make-up.

Shaheen used a gif stating “pudding vibes” to describe the picture.

Meanwhile, during the lockdown period, the sisters have been experimenting in the kitchen. Recently, Alia’s sister Shaheen took to her Instagram to share a photograph of the actress in her pajamas.

In the monochrome image, the actress, who looked pretty in a casual t-shirt and pajamas, is flashing a big smile for the camera as she is standing in her kitchen. In the caption, Shaheen said that Alia was making a pudding.

In another post sometime back, Alia shared a set of drool-worthy images of the chocolate cake and banana bread on her Instagram, writing: “Stayed home and .. baked a little with the sister. Shaheen Bhatt made the real chocolate cake and I made the grain-free paleo banana bread.”

Meanwhile, on the film front, Alia will be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s “Brahmastra”, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Ranbir Kapoor, and “Sadak 2”.

Source: IANS

