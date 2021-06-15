Alia Bhatt’s per day remuneration for RRR will blow your mind

Mumbai: It is not a hidden fact that Alia Bhatt is one of the most talented and sought-after actresses in the country today. The actress has made a place for herself over the years by doing some really challenging roles and proved her mettle as an artist.

She has been part of some really great projects and went on to be the face of most of her films, ranging from Highway to Raazi. The actor has been able to attract the audience to theatre just purely based on the content of her film and her skills. Within no time she became this young superstar whose films are not only high on content but also manages to do great business at the box office.

All of this lead her to be a part of one of India’s biggest films, RRR helmed by SS Rajamouli and starring superstars Ram Charan and Jr. NTR alongside Alia. The remuneration she had been paid for the film is definitely a testament to her stardom. According to media reports, the actress had charged almost a whooping amount of Rs.50 lakhs per day working on the film. Bhatt had a total of 10-12 days of shooting for the film, now do the math to have your mind blown!

RRR features Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Jr NTR, and Ram Charan in the lead roles. The film is set against the backdrop of the independence era. The period drama centres around the life of freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sita Ramaraju. It is set to hit the screens on October 13, 2021.

Apart from RRR, Alia has ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ lined up for a release and is one of the most anticipated films of the year. The drama features Alia Bhatt as Gangubai, one of the most powerful, loved and respected madams from Kamathipura during the 1960s. This is the first time that Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Alia Bhatt have come together for a film.