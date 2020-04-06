Aligarh man arrested for inflammatory social media post

Aligarh: A 20-year-old man has been arrested here for a communally sensitive social media post related to the coronavirus pandemic, police said on Monday.

Mursim Ali was arrested on Sunday from Atrauli, about 35 km from here, for his post that went viral and had the potential to breach the communal peace, Atrauli Station House Officer Dharmenra Singh Panwar said.

Ali works as an assistant at a local medical shop.

He has been booked under several sections of the Indian Penal Code including 153 A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc) and 505 (2) (promoting enmity hatred or ill-will among classes), the SHO said.

He has also been charged under the National Disaster Management Act.

Source: PTI

