All 13 members have tested negative for COVID-19: CSK CEO

By Minhaj Adnan Published: 1st September 2020 5:19 pm IST
Chennai Super Kings

New Delhi: All 13 members of the Chennai Super Kings contingent, who tested positive for COVID-19 early last week, have come out negative in the latest tests, the IPL team’s CEO K S Viswanathan told PTI on Tuesday.

India seamer Deepak Chahar and India A batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad were among the 13 who tested positive for COVID-19 and are in a 14-day quarantine.

“Yes, all 13 members have tested negative for COVID-19. They will have to undergo another test on Thursday, September 3. We are likely to start training on Friday, September 4,” Viswanathan said from Dubai where the team is based right now.

“Deepak and Ruturaj will complete their 14-day quarantine and then join training after two negative tests as per protocol,” he added.

The IPL starts on September 19.

