All accused acquitted in Babri Masjid demolition case

Hyderabad: The ongoing Babri Masjid demolition case verdict today, has acquitted all the accused in the case, including the likes of LK Advani, MM Joshi and Uma Bharti.

Furthermore, the special CBI court on Wednesday said the demolition was not pre-planned and ruled out the conspiracy theories in the December 1992 incident in which the Mughal era monument was razed to ground by a mob of kar sevaks.

Unable to join the court proceeding LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi joined the court proceedings via videoconferencing link.

Let's see how court will kill justice one more time today… #BabriMasjidDemolitionCase #BabriMasjid pic.twitter.com/b6s7NhUOI9 — Shaikh Adnan عدنان (@IamAdnanSk) September 30, 2020

Babri Masjid Demolition Background:

The Babri Masjid case relates to the razing of the disputed structure in Ayodhya on December 6, 1992.

The Supreme Court had fixed September 30 as the deadline for the trial court to pronounce its judgement in the nearly three-decade old case.

The 32 accused include former deputy Prime Minister Advani, former Union ministers Joshi and Uma Bharti, former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh, during whose tenure the structure was pulled down, besides Vinay Katiyar and Sadhvi Rithambara.

28 years after the demolition of Babri Masjid, the CBI court has acquitted all 32 accused in the case. Out of the 32 accused only 23 attended the court proceeding.