All actions taken in Lakhimpur Kheri case: UP government

Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath government, on Thursday, told the state Assembly that it had taken all appropriate steps in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, in keeping with the law, and the Opposition should desist from raising the issue for political gains.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna said that a minister’s son was arrested and sent to jail after the FIR was filed against him.

“He is still in jail along with other accused. The families of the deceased have been paid adequate compensation. Investigations are being monitored by the Supreme Court and what more does the opposition want?” he asked.

The Congress had moved an adjournment notice on the matter and Congress legislature party leader Aradhana Mishra Mona said that the matter was serious because the SIT set up by the government had found that the killing of farmers was ‘well planned’.

The Speaker rejected the notice.