All entrance exams including EAMCET in Telangana postponed

Hyderabad: Telangana State Council for Higher Education (TSCHE) today decided to postpone all the Common Entrance examinations (CETs) including Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test ( EAMCET) in the State. It has made the same submission before a division bench of the High Court during the hearing of a public interest litigation filed on the issue by some people of the state.

In their petition, they urged the High Court to issue orders for the postponement of the exams by keeping in view of the growing number of corona virus cases. During the hearing of the case, the High Court asked the state government as to how it would hold the exams if the lockdown imposed in the state capital .

A PIL was also filed in the court by NSUI leader seeking postponement of all entrance examinations in view of the surge in Coronavirus cases. Responding on the issue, the advocate general of the state told the High Court that the state cabinet would take a decision on the issue during its cabinet meeting. The other entrance exams of the state like LAWCET, PGCET and ICET were also postponed by the council.