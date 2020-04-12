All entrance tests in Telangana postponed

Hyderabad: All entrance tests which are scheduled to be held this month were postponed due to the extension of the lockdown. The State government has decided to postpone all the exams including EAMCET in the state.

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education has made an announcement on the issue. The chairman of the council Prof. Papi Reddy said that they would announce revised dates after holding discussions with the state government on the issue. He, however, said that the last date to apply for the entrance tests was May 5.

According to the earlier schedule announced by the Council, the Engineering Common Entrance Test was scheduled on May 2, Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test on May 4, 5, 7, 9 and 11, Physical Education Common Entrance Test from May 13, Integrated Common Entrance Test on May 20 and 21, Education Common Entrance Test on May 23, Law Common Entrance Test and PG Law Common Entrance Test on May 27, and Postgraduate Engineering Common Entrance Test from May 28 to 31.

