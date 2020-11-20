All-new i20 receives 20,000 bookings in 20 days: HMIL

New Delhi, Nov 20 : Automobile major Hyundai Motor India on Friday said its newly launched fourth generation premium compact car ‘the all-new i20’ has garnered 20,000 bookings in 20 days.

The company has made over 4,000 deliveries of the all-new i20 during Diwali season.

“Our customers continue to demonstrate a strong affinity for connected technologies offered by us. Nearly 45 per cent customers have preferred variants enabled with our already established ‘BlueLink’ technology,” said Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing & Service), Hyundai Motor India.

“Sunroof continues to be a customer favorite with close to 30 per cent bookings made for models with this particular feature. Similarly, in line with the needs of the current environment, 35 per cent customers have opted for models with ‘Industry Unique Oxyboost Air purifier’.”

Besides, Garg pointed out that the vehicles’ new and advanced transmission offerings such as ‘IVT, iMT, DCT’ have received a strong traction from 25 per cent of the customers.

Furthermore, he cited that almost 20 per cent of the customers have opted for ‘Powerful and Efficient 1.5 l U2 CRDi Diesel BS6 Powertrain’.

At present, Hyundai Motor India has 11 car models across segments including ‘SANTRO, GRAND i10, GRAND i10 NIOS, ELITE i20, AURA, VENUE, Spirited New VERNA, All New CRETA, ELANTRA, New 2020 TUCSON and KONA Electric’.

