All quota stirs must be resolved constitutionally: Siddaramaiah

Udupi (Karnataka), Feb 22 : Indicating support to the ongoing quota stirs launched by various communities in Karnataka, Leader of the Opposition, Siddaramiah on Monday suggested the state government should resolve quota struggles well within Constitutional provisions.

Launching the 108-km-long ‘Jana-Dhwani’ padayatra by the Congress across the coastal region at Padubidri in Udupi to oppose the steep hike in petrol and diesel prices, he said that all those are demanding reservations are well within their constitution rights.

“Any community can demand reservations. That is not wrong. But, I feel that only those communities should get reservations who deserve it the most in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution,” he said.

Asked if there was any constitutional crisis in the state due to several communities demanding quotas, he said that there can be no constitutional crisis per se by just a community or several communities making such demands.

“The law of the land has constituted a permanent Backward Class Commission and this authority has the authority over who should be included or excluded in the OBC list. That should ensure that constitutional provisions must be upheld in such scenarios without succumbing any pressure or favour,” he said

Replying to a specific question about the ongoing Panchamasali quota stir, Siddaramaiah cryptically maintained that the state government must decide well within stipulated norms of the Constitution. “It (the state government) will have to take a call on such matters. But one thing is clear, any community can seek reservation or better reservation for its community… that is not wrong in any way,” he said.

