All set for launch of ‘Azadi mahotsav’ in Telangana

Hyderabad, March 12 : Elaborate arrangements are in place in Telangana for ‘Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav’ on Friday to mark 75th anniversary of India’s independence.

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao will unfurl the national flag at Public Garden in Hyderabad to formally launch the celebrations which will continue for 75 weeks till August 15, 2022.

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan will hoist the Tricolour at another programme to be held at Warangal.

Officials have made large-scale arrangements for both the events. Flag hoisting will be followed by the police march-past and releasing of the balloons in air. These programmes would be held following the Covid guidelines.

In Hyderabad, police imposed traffic diversions around Public Gardens to facilitate proper regulation of traffic.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar said the traffic diversions will be in place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The police also announced parking arrangements for the invitees for the programme.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar asked the officials to make all arrangements to make the event a very successful one. All government buildings and junctions will be illuminated on March 11 and 12.

The state government has sanctioned Rs 25 crore for the celebrations.

The Chief Minister has already directed the officials to organise the celebrations in a big way. He noted the Telangana region played a unique role in the then freedom movement.

KCR also wanted essay writing competitions, debates, elocution, drawing competitions, poets gatherings and other such programmes should be conducted all over the state on the occasion.

