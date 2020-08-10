All steps taken by Centre since 2014 are anti-labourer: Digvijaya

By Sameer Updated: 10th August 2020 8:09 am IST
Digvijaya Singh

Bhopal: Hitting out at the BJP led government at the Centre, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Sunday said that people with the “ideology of the Sangh” are in power and all steps taken by “them” since 2014 are anti-labourer.

In his speech at ‘Satyagrah’ of ‘Kendriya Shram Sangathan’ on Sunday, Singh said, “The BJP is a party with the ideology of rightwing. For the first time in the country, people with the ideology of the Sangh are in power. Since 2014, all steps taken by them (Centre) are anti-labourer.”

Center wants to make public sector unviable: Digvijaya

He further claimed that the Central government wants to make public sector unviable.

“They want to make public sector unviable in order to show that the public sector has no technical competence, thus should be privatised,” the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister added.

Source: ANI
Categories
PoliticsTop Stories
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Politics updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close