All steps taken by Centre since 2014 are anti-labourer: Digvijaya

Bhopal: Hitting out at the BJP led government at the Centre, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Sunday said that people with the “ideology of the Sangh” are in power and all steps taken by “them” since 2014 are anti-labourer.

In his speech at ‘Satyagrah’ of ‘Kendriya Shram Sangathan’ on Sunday, Singh said, “The BJP is a party with the ideology of rightwing. For the first time in the country, people with the ideology of the Sangh are in power. Since 2014, all steps taken by them (Centre) are anti-labourer.”

Center wants to make public sector unviable: Digvijaya

He further claimed that the Central government wants to make public sector unviable.

“They want to make public sector unviable in order to show that the public sector has no technical competence, thus should be privatised,” the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister added.

Source: ANI