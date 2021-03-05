All women PCR units to rally on International Women’s Day

New Delhi, March 6 : The Delhi Police is all set to hold a carcade rally on International Women’s Day, March 8, in which 15 All Women PCR MPVs along with women staff will take part and march from India Gate to New Police Headquarters.

“In order to improve sense of security and safety of women at public places, the Delhi Police introduced ‘All Women PCR Vans’ in September 2016 and now fleet of 15 All Women PCR Vans are performing duties at various designated places in Delhi,” said Esha Pandey, DCP PCR.

During the lockdown period, PCR MPVs shifted 997 pregnant women to various hospitals. In nine sensitive cases, birth took place in PCR MPVs. These women will take part in the proposed rally along with their wards. These women and the children born in the PCR vans will be felicitated by CP Delhi.

“The women police personnel are working with the male counterparts shoulder to shoulder in all the sphere of policing. All MPVs will display banners will be placed near the static Parakram Vans regarding celebration of International Women’s Day,” the officer added.

