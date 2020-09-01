Alleged medical negligence proves fatal for poor man

Hyderabad: The alleged medical negligence has resulted in death of a poor man. According to the police 22 year old Mohammed Khaja Pasha who works at a puncture repairing shop located at a petrol pump.

On August 31 evening while Khaja Pasha was repairing a puncture, a tyre accidentally exploded and he sustained grevious injury over forehead upon which 108 ambulance was called, but the ambulance reached 50 minutes after the call was made.

However the family members and locals shifted the injured to the Government hospital in an ambulance and there was no duty medical staff present present for treating Khaja Pasha due to which he sucummbed to the injuries.

Due to the alleged medical negligence the poor person died and three of his minor children had became orphan.