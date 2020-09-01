Alleged medical negligence proves fatal for poor man

By SM Bilal Updated: 1st September 2020 2:35 pm IST

Hyderabad: The alleged medical negligence has resulted in death of a poor man. According to the police 22 year old Mohammed Khaja Pasha who works at a puncture repairing shop located at a petrol pump.

On August 31 evening while Khaja Pasha was repairing a puncture, a tyre accidentally exploded and he sustained grevious injury over forehead upon which 108 ambulance was called, but the ambulance reached 50 minutes after the call was made.

However the family members and locals shifted the injured to the Government hospital in an ambulance and there was no duty medical staff present present for treating Khaja Pasha due to which he sucummbed to the injuries.

READ:  A man from Delhi hangs himself in Rishikesh

Due to the alleged medical negligence the poor person died and three of his minor children had became orphan.

Categories
Crime and Accident
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime and Accident updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close