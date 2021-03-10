Alleging groupism, PC Chacko resigns from Cong ahead of Kerala polls

New Delhi: In a setback to Congress ahead of Kerala Assembly polls, PC Chacko on Wednesday announced his resignation from the party and said that there is groupism practiced by top leaders of Congress.

“I have quit Congress and sent my resignation to party’s interim chief Sonia Gandhi. I had been deliberating upon this decision for the past many days. I come from Kerala where there’s no Congress party as such. There are 2 parties – Congress (I) and Congress (A). It’s a coordination committee of 2 parties functioning as KPCC,” Chacko said at a press conference here.

“Kerala is facing a crucial election. People want Congress to come back but there’s groupism practiced by top leaders of Congress. I have been arguing with a high command that this should be ended. But the high command is also agreeing to the proposal given by both groups,” he said.

Chacko is a former Member of Parliament from Thrissur Lok Sabha seat in Kerala.

The election for 140-member Kerala Assembly will be held on April 6, the Election Commission of India (ECI) had announced.

For Assembly poll 2021, the number of polling booths in Kerala has been extended from 21,498 to 40,771. The counting of votes will be held on May 2.

The tenure of the 14th Kerala legislative assembly will come to an end on June 1, 2021.