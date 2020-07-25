Alliance Air’s Mumbai-Bhavnagar flights to resume from July 30

New Delhi: Air India’s subsidiary Alliance Air on Saturday said that it will resume flight operations on the Mumbai-Bhavnagar route via Diu from July 30.

“The flight will operate on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays. The airline will deploy 70-seater ATR 72 aircraft on the route,” the airline said in a statement.

According to the airline, all-inclusive one-way fares on Mumbai-Bhavnagar flights start at Rs 3,054 and for Diu-Bhavnagar travel at Rs 2,321.

“The airline is adhering to all government guidelines and is following all standard operating procedures issued by the Ministry of Civil Aviation. Required precautionary measures are being taken within the aircraft as well at the time of check-ins, boarding and arrivals at the destinations,” the statement said.

“The aircraft are being thoroughly disinfected after each flight to eliminate any risk of coronavirus infections. It is the constant endeavour of Alliance Air to soar higher in the spirit of serving the nation and connecting India and beyond,” the statement added.

–IANS

rv/sn/tsb