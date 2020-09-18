Allot 10K more seats under India BPO promotion scheme: TN CM

Chennai, Sep 18 : Pointing out the success of the India BPO Promotion Scheme in the state, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K.Palaniswami has urged the Central government to allot 10,000 more seats under the scheme.

Palaniswami in a letter to Union Minister for Information Technology Ravi Shankar Prasad on Friday congratulated the latter for launching the scheme to incentivise business process outsourcing (BPO) and information technology enabled services (ITES) units to set up their operations in tier-II and III cities.

Palaniswami expressed his happiness on the scheme’s success in Tamil Nadu which resulted in providing 7,705 seats (STPI — 7,605 seats in Tamil Nadu and 100 seats in Puducherry) in Software Technology Parks of India, Chennai.

This has resulted in creating direct employment for 8,387 people and indirect employment for 16,774 people, Palaniswami said.

“The success rate of this scheme in Tamil Nadu in terms of commencement of operation is more than 93 per cent.

This scheme has resulted in setting up of 51 India Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Promotion Scheme (IBPS) units in 13 Tier-II and Tier-III cities of Tamil Nadu,” Palaniswami said.

“In view of the tremendous success of this scheme in the state of Tamil Nadu, I request you to allot 10,000 seats under the ‘India BPO Promotion scheme’ to Tamil Nadu,” he added.

