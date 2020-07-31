Allu Arjun announces new film

Posted By Nihad Amani Last Updated: 31st July 2020 2:59 pm IST
Allu Arjun announces new film

Hyderabad: Telugu superstar Allu Arjun took to Instagram and announced his next film on Friday. The film will be directed by Koratala Siva.

Arjun also shared the first poster of the film, tentatively titled “AA21”, on the photo-sharing website. In the poster, two boys can be seen standing near a shore and gazing at a village.

“Very much elated to announce my next film #AA21 with @sivakoratala garu. Been looking forward for this for quiet a while. My best wishes to Sudakar Garu for his 1st venture. Sandy, Swathi and Nutty this is my way of showing love for you guys,’ he captioned the poster.

The film is scheduled to release in early 2022. Other details related to the film are still under wraps.

Source: IANS
Categories
EntertainmentTollywood
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close