Allu Arjun announces new film

Hyderabad: Telugu superstar Allu Arjun took to Instagram and announced his next film on Friday. The film will be directed by Koratala Siva.

Arjun also shared the first poster of the film, tentatively titled “AA21”, on the photo-sharing website. In the poster, two boys can be seen standing near a shore and gazing at a village.

“Very much elated to announce my next film #AA21 with @sivakoratala garu. Been looking forward for this for quiet a while. My best wishes to Sudakar Garu for his 1st venture. Sandy, Swathi and Nutty this is my way of showing love for you guys,’ he captioned the poster.

The film is scheduled to release in early 2022. Other details related to the film are still under wraps.

Source: IANS