Allu Arjun is all swag in new ‘Pushpa’ track ‘Eyy Bidda Idi Naa Adda’

Hyderabad: Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna’s much-anticipated movie ‘Pushpa’ is currently in the post-production phase with the hype increasing over every poster and song released by the makers.

The makers of ‘Pushpa’ took to their social media handles to announce the release of the third single from the movie. It is reported that the third single titled ‘Eyy Bidda Idi Naa Adda’ is to be released on November 19. The makers also released a brand new poster unveiling Allu Arjun in a primitive, yet classy avatar.

Allu Arjun looks dapper, as he sits cross-legged on his sofa. The poster appears heavily edited, which did not appeal to many of his fans but the announcement of the third single made up for it.

Allu Arjun plays a sandalwood smuggler, who is from a rural region in the Rayalaseema area of Andhra Pradesh. Rashmika Mandanna plays the female lead, while Fahad Fassil, Anasuya Bharadwaj, and Sunil are to portray negative roles.

Directed by Sukumar, the music for ‘Pushpa’ is composed by Devi Sri Prasad. December 17 is the D-Day for Allu Arjun’s fans, as the movie is slated for its worldwide release.