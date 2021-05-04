Allu Arjun shares health update after testing COVID positive

Allu Arjun had announced testing positive in a social media post on April 28

By IANS|   Posted by Rasti Amena  |   Published: 4th May 2021 11:01 am IST
This unknown secret of 'Icon Star' Allu Arjun will surprise you!
Allu Arjun made his film debut with Gangothri in 2003 (Twitter)

Hyderabad: Telugu superstar Allu Arjun, who tested COVID positive last week, posted a health update on Monday, assuring fans that he is recovering well.

“Hello everyone! I am doing well with very mild symptoms. Recovering well and nothing to worry. I am still in quarantine. Thank you so much for all the love you have been showing and the prayers you have been sending my way. Gratitude,” Allu Arjun wrote on his verified Instagram account.

Allu Arjun had announced testing positive in a social media post on April 28. “Hello everyone, I have tested positive for Covid. I have isolated myself at home and have been following all the protocols. I request those who have come in contact with me to get tested. Stay home, stay safe and get vaccinated when you get the chance. I request all my well-wishers and fans not to worry about me as I am doing fine,” he had tweeted.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Tollywood News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button