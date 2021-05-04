Allu Arjun shares health update after testing COVID positive

Hyderabad: Telugu superstar Allu Arjun, who tested COVID positive last week, posted a health update on Monday, assuring fans that he is recovering well.

“Hello everyone! I am doing well with very mild symptoms. Recovering well and nothing to worry. I am still in quarantine. Thank you so much for all the love you have been showing and the prayers you have been sending my way. Gratitude,” Allu Arjun wrote on his verified Instagram account.

Allu Arjun had announced testing positive in a social media post on April 28. “Hello everyone, I have tested positive for Covid. I have isolated myself at home and have been following all the protocols. I request those who have come in contact with me to get tested. Stay home, stay safe and get vaccinated when you get the chance. I request all my well-wishers and fans not to worry about me as I am doing fine,” he had tweeted.