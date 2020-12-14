Allu Arjun shares quirky birthday wish to Rana Daggubati

Hyderabad: South’s sensational star Rana Daggubati known for his ‘Bhallaladeva’ role in the magnum opus Baahubali, turns 36 today, December 14. Social media is flooded with the birthday wishes for Rana from his friends and fans across the country.

Many celebs and close friends of the actor from the Tollywood film industry took to social media and showered birthday boy with love and sweet messages. Stylish star Allu Arjun too shared a photo of himself with Rana Daggubati and conveyed his wishes. What caught our attention was Allu Arjun’s nickname for the Baahubali actor. Calling him ‘fire’, Allu Arjun posted his birthday wishes.

Taking to Twitter, Allu Arjun wrote, “Happy Birthday Fireeeeeee Fire Btw … couldn’t find a pic of us in recent times. I can’t post the old ones. @RanaDaggubati #HBDranadaggubati #bestie.”

Happy Birthday Fireeeeeee 🔥 Btw … couldn’t find a pic of us in recent times . I can’t post the old ones 😂😉 @RanaDaggubati #HBDranadaggubati #bestie pic.twitter.com/R6i8KvUPjU — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) December 13, 2020

Samantha launches CDP on Rana’s b’day

Samantha Akkineni on Sunday took to Twitter to launch the CDP (common display picture) that Rana’s fans can use on his birthday. She wished Rana Daggubati in advance and called him her inspiration.

Samantha wrote, “Proud to launch the birthday CDP created by @RanaDaggubati’s darling fans … my brother, my friend and my inspiration … and I know you’re just getting started #HBDRanaDaggubati.”

Proud to launch the birthday CDP created by @RanaDaggubati s darling fans … my brother , my friend and my inspiration … and I know you’re just getting started 🔥🙏 #HBDRanaDaggubati pic.twitter.com/z2oEX7hZNL — Samantha Akkineni (@Samanthaprabhu2) December 13, 2020

More about Rana Daggubati

Rana Daggubati is known for his work in Telugu films, as well as Hindi and Tamil language films. He began his career by working as a visual effects coordinator in around 70 films. As a Visual Effects producer, he won the State Nandi Award for Best Special effects for the film Sainikudu in 2006.

He made his Bollywood debut in the film Dum Maaro Dum in 2011. Rana’s popular Telugu films include Krishnam Vande Jagadgurum in 2012, Baby, Bangalore Naatkal, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, Nene Raju Nene Mantri and the others.

Rana Daggubati will be next seen in Virata Parvam which is being directed by Venu Udugula.