Allu Arjun strikes a pose with brothers Bobby, Sirish

Hyderabad, Dec 8 : Telugu star Allu Arjun has shared a picture posing with brothers Allu Bobby and Allu Sirish.

Arjun and his family are currently in Udaipur to attend the wedding of actress Niharika Konidela. Arjun posted a picture on Instagram, where he is seen striking a sharp pose for the camera along with his brothers.

The brother can be seen sitting in the image.

“Allu Brothers,” Arjun wrote as caption with the image, which currently has 1.1 million likes on the photo-sharing website.

Niharika, daughter of producer Nagendra Babu and is the niece of southern superstars Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan, is all set to tie the knot with her beau with beau Chaitanya Jv.

She has worked in films like “Oka Manasu”, “Oru Nalla Naal Paathu Solren”, “Happy Wedding” and “Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy”.

