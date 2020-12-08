Allu Arjun strikes a pose with brothers Bobby, Sirish

News Desk 1Published: 8th December 2020 4:36 pm IST
Allu Arjun strikes a pose with brothers Bobby, Sirish

Hyderabad, Dec 8 : Telugu star Allu Arjun has shared a picture posing with brothers Allu Bobby and Allu Sirish.

Arjun and his family are currently in Udaipur to attend the wedding of actress Niharika Konidela. Arjun posted a picture on Instagram, where he is seen striking a sharp pose for the camera along with his brothers.

The brother can be seen sitting in the image.

“Allu Brothers,” Arjun wrote as caption with the image, which currently has 1.1 million likes on the photo-sharing website.

Niharika, daughter of producer Nagendra Babu and is the niece of southern superstars Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan, is all set to tie the knot with her beau with beau Chaitanya Jv.

READ:  5 most expensive things Baahubali star Prabhas owns in Hyderabad

She has worked in films like “Oka Manasu”, “Oru Nalla Naal Paathu Solren”, “Happy Wedding” and “Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy”.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Tollywood News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

News Desk 1Published: 8th December 2020 4:36 pm IST
Back to top button