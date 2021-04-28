Allu Arjun tests positive for COVID-19; isolated at home

By IANS|   Updated: 28th April 2021 12:21 pm IST
Allu Arjun (Twitter)

Hyderabad: Telugu star Allu Arjun has tested positive for Covid-19 and has isolated himself at home. The actor posted a note on Instagram on Wednesday to share the health update.

“Hello everyone! I have tested positive for Covid. I have isolated myself at home and have been following all the protocols,” Arjun wrote.

He urged those who have come in contact with him to get themselves tested. 

“Stay home, stay safe and get vaccinated when you get the chance,”he added.

The actor shared that he is doing fine and that his fans need not to worry. 

“I request all my well wishers and fans not to worry about me as I am doing fine,” he concluded.

