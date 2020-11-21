Allu Arjun’s daughter Allu Arha makes onscreen debut

Hyderabad: Tollywood’s stylish star Allu Arjun’s little princess Allu Arha is celebrating her fourth birthday today. The little munchkin is all set for her on-screen debut. She starred in a special cover song ‘Anjali Anjali’ from Mani Ratnam’s 1990 classic ‘Anjali’.

One of the power couples in the Telugu film industry, Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy got married on March 6, 2011. They were blessed with first child Allu Ayaan on April 3, 2014, and second daughter Arha on November 21, 2016. They are one of the most adorable star kids in the Telugu industry.

On this special day as a treat to his fans, Allu Arjun has brought you some pretty, innocent, mischievous and oh-so-cute moments with ‘Anjali Anjali’ cover song featuring his little one. Watch the video below:

Allu Arha Anjanli Anjali cover song

To make her day extra special, daddy Allu Arjun posted a candid snap of the duo on social media and wrote, “Many many happy returns of the day to my Arha. Thank you for the infinite cuteness n joi that you give me . Wishing you a wonderful birthday my little angel.”

Arha and Allu Arjun are seen cuddling in this sweet pic. Arjun gifts Arha a box which is gift-wrapped while the little one can’t seem to stop gushing. Looks like she got her favourite toy as her birthday present.

Check out his Instagram post here:

Mommy Allu Sneha Reddy’s Instagram feed too is filled with adorable momemts of her kids Allu Ayaan and Allu Arha. Check out some of the cute posts here.