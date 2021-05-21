Allu Sirish prefers mirror selfies because photoshoots are too ‘mainstream’

By IANS|   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Updated: 21st May 2021 7:09 pm IST
Telugu actor Allu Sirish Photo: Instagram

Hyderabad: Telugu actor Allu Sirish on Friday confessed he prefers mirror selfies to photoshoots. He feels photoshoots are too mainstream.

 Sirish posted a mirror selfie on Instagram that shows him sitting shirtless, flaunting a beefed-up body, before a set of dumbbells in the gym.

“Mirror selfies. Coz a photoshoot is too mainstream!” the actor, who is the younger brother of Telugu star Allu Arjun, wrote as the caption.

Sirish was recently seen in the music video of “Vilayati sharaab”, sung by Darshan Raval and Neeti Mohan.

 He made his acting debut as the lead star of the 2013 bilingual film “Gouravam” and later did successful films such as “Kotha Janta”, “Srirasthu Subamastu” and “Okka Kshanam”.

