Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin getting married? See their new home pics

Mumbai: Former Bigg Boss contestants and TV actors Jasim Bhasin and Aly Goni have been inseparable ever since they confessed love each other. The couple often treats their fans and admirers with lovely chemistry and never shies to express their love for each other both on social media and while interacting with paparazzi.

Their bond has only turned more beautiful and deeper from their Bigg Boss 14 days.

Jasim Bhasin buys new home

Jasmin Bhasin recently bought a new abode and the actress seems to be cloud nine. Aly Goni took to his Instagram and congratulated his ladylove for buying a new house and also heaped praises at her.

Sharing a sneak-peek of her new home, he wrote, “I’m so so sooo proud of you.. Congratulations on ur new house meri jaan I know how much u have worked hard for this..” Jasim was quick to jump into the comments section and wrote, ‘Our Home’. This sparked their wedding rumours with many asking if their marriage is on cards. A fan asked, “Aly sir kab shaadi karay ho (Aly sir, when are you planning to get married)?”

Speaking about her home, has a very trendy ambience with pink walls, tall chairs, and a lavish table with a beautifully lit ceiling light. In a video shared by Jasmin, one can see her living room has a brown colour with a clock, chequered curtains, furniture and a plant, which gives it a vintage vibe.

When Aly Goni revealed his marriage plans

Earlier in an interview with Times Of India, Aly Goni clearly mentioned that Jasmin is the woman of his dreams and he is going to marry her. He also added that he’s head over heels in love with Jasmin and he doesn’t mind what the world thinks of them but they are going to be the man and wife soon.

“I have made my mind. I want to marry her, mujhe pata hai agar shaadi karni hai toh issi se karni hai. We haven’t decided on the date yet, but I am very sure that Jasmin is the girl for me,” the actor said.

Meanwhile, Aly Goni tried out an Instagram filter that predicted his marriage. In his first attempt, Aly asked, ‘When will I get married?’ Instagram came up with ‘never’ as the answer. In his second attempt, Aly asked the same question again. The answer was ‘in a few days’ and the same flashed under Jasmin’s name as well.

Sharing the video on Instagram Stories and Aly Goni captioned it ‘Soon’ with the Band Baaja Baarat song playing in the background.