Amarinder: Lone union not allowing trains harms farmers’ interests

Chandigarh, Nov 23 : Expressing serious concern over the decision of one farmer union not to allow passenger trains to ply till the Centre accedes to their demands on the Central farm laws issue, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday said this would put the people to major inconvenience and could have grave consequences for the state.

Reacting to the announcement of Kissan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (Piddi) that they would not budge on their rail blockade of passenger trains till the farm laws issue is resolved, the Chief Minister said that, by striking this discordant note, the union was acting against the interests of Punjab and its people.

When all other 31 farmer organisations had decided unanimously to withdraw from the tracks to allow both goods and passenger trains to move in the state for the next 15 days, this one union’s decision was not understandable, said Amarinder Singh, adding that this would alienate Kissan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (Piddi) from the people.

He cautioned the committee against taking such a harsh stand, which could lead to them losing the support of the masses, who had so far wholeheartedly backed the farmers’ agitation against the farm laws.

“When the state government and every person in Punjab has been extending their full support to the farmers, why is this union taking a stance against their own state?” he asked.

Given that both the Centre and the other farmer unions had taken conciliatory steps to resolve the crisis triggered by the agricultural laws, the Kissan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (Piddi) should not do anything to derail the process of negotiation and discussion, he added.

It was in the interest of all, including the farmers themselves, to find a solution to the problems unleashed by the central laws, on which every section of Punjab’s populace, as well as his government, was standing shoulder to shoulder with the farming community, said the Chief Minister.

The message that was emanating from the adamant stand of the Kissan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (Piddi) was that the union was not really interested in breaking the stalemate on the issue, Amarinder Singh said in a statement.

In any case, said the Chief Minister, blocking one-odd track would serve no purpose even for the committee, which, incidentally, had chosen to stay away from the meeting convened by him on Saturday to urge the farm unions to lift their blockade.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.