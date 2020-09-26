Amarinder mourns the death of economist Isher Judge Ahluwalia

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Saturday mourned the death of eminent economist Isher Judge Ahluwalia.

Isher Judge Ahluwalia, the wife of noted economist and former Deputy Chairman of Planning Commission Montek Singh Ahluwalia, passed away on Saturday. She was 74.

In a statement here, the chief minister extended his sympathies to Montek Singh Ahluwalia and prayed for the bereaved family.

May almighty give them the courage to bear this loss, Singh said, in his condolence message.

Last month, Isher Judge Ahluwalia had stepped down as chairperson of the Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations (ICRIER) due to her declining health.

Saddened to learn of passing away of Dr Isher Judge Ahluwalia. She was one of India’s most distinguished economists & we had privilege of having her as Vice-Chairman of State Planning Board in my last term. Heartfelt condolences to Montek ji & their family in this hour of grief. — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) September 26, 2020

Source: PTI