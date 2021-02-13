Amazon ‘Apple Days’ sales offer deals on iPhone 12 Mini, others

Bengaluru: Amazon India is offering a host of deals and offers on the latest iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 11 Pro series, and iPhone 7, among others as part of its “Apple Days” sales will be live until February 17.

Customers can get iPhone 12 Mini at a price of Rs 64,490 with a discount of Rs 5,410, Amazon said on Saturday, adding that iPhone 11 Pro will be available at a price of Rs 82,900.

There is also special offer for Valentine’s Day as the platform is giving customers an additional discount of Rs 9,000 on HDFC Bank Credit Cards which will be valid till February 14.

“During Apple Days, customers can enjoy attractive deals on the latest Apple products by saving up to Rs 6,000 on iPad Mini and can avail an additional discount of Rs 3,000 on HDFC Bank Debit and Credit Cards,” Amazon said.

Airpods with charging case will also be available for Rs 12,490 with a discount of Rs 2,000.

Among other offers, iPhone 7 (32 GB) is priced at Rs 23,990, a discount of around Rs 6,000.