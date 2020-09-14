Amazon hiring 1 lakh people across US, Canada

San Francisco, Sep 14 : Amazon on Monday said it is hiring 100,000 new full-time and part-time employees in its warehouse and logistics network across the US and Canada amid a surge in online shopping due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Amazon is creating these new job opportunities on top of the 33,000 corporate and technology jobs announced last week.

The new roles announced on Monday offer a starting wage of at least $15 per hour, and in select cities Amazon is offering sign-on bonuses up to $1,000 to new hires.

“We are opening 100 buildings this month alone across new fulfillment and sortation centres, delivery stations and other sites,” Dave Clark, Senior Vice President of Worldwide Operations at Amazon, said in a statement.

“We are proud to be hiring 100,000 new associates with pay of $15 per hour or more across those buildings and in our network. Our expansion also comes with an unwavering commitment to safety,” Clark said.

Amazon has faced lawsuits accusing the company of not putting in place enough measures to prevent spread of Covid-19 in warehouses.

The e-commerce giant said it expects to invest approximately $4 billion on Covid-related initiatives getting products to customers and keeping employees safe.

“Collectively, our new team members have already completed more than 1,200,000 hours of safety training, with over 500,000 more hours expected, to ensure that in addition to fast and efficient delivery for our customers, we’re providing a safe and modern environment for our employees and partners,” Clark said.

Amazon has already opened over 75 new fulfillment, sortation centers, regional air hubs, and delivery stations in the US and Canada in 2020 to serve customers.

Since 2010, Amazon has directly created more than 600,000 jobs in the US across its corporate offices and operations sites, and invested more than $350 billion across more than 40 states, including infrastructure and compensation.

Amazon has more than 875,000 employees worldwide.

