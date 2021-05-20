Amazon.in suffers brief outage for several users in India, up now

New Delhi: Amazon suffered a brief outage in some parts of India early on Thursday, affecting its website and shopping experience for several users. The website was up and running after about two hours of partial outage.

Downdetector, a website that monitors app outages, showed a massive spike in problems on amazon.in that started around 10 am and continued till about 12 noon.

It mentioned that the most problems faced by the Indians during the outage were logging into the website and checking out.

The company was yet to announce what caused the brief outage in India.

“There may be some technical issues in Amazon app today not only me but some of my friends also cant click/buy books on amazon today since morning. Please look into the matter,” a user wrote on Twitter.

“Is @amazonIN facing some glitch? Unable to place an order,” another user posted.

Last year, in November, Amazon Web Services (AWS) which is the Cloud arm of the commerce giant suffered a huge outage in the US region affecting several websites and apps and the recovery took a couple of hours.

Later, Amazon said it mitigated the impact to the subsystem within its Kinesis Data Streams APIs and other dependable services — responsible for the processing of incoming requests and are no longer seeing increased error rates or latencies.