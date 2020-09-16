Amazon launches ‘Luxury Stores’ for fashion, beauty brands

San Francisco, Sep 16 : In an attempt to bring high-end brands to its e-commerce platform, Amazon has launched what it calls Luxury Stores for both established and emerging luxury fashion and beauty brands.

Amazon has already roped in fashion house Oscar de la Renta as its first partner for the new experience on the mobile app, the e-commerce giant said on Tuesday, adding that more brands will launch within Luxury Stores in the coming weeks and seasons.

Available in the Amazon app by invitation only, Luxury Stores combines innovative technology like “View in 360.”

This interactive feature will begin rolling out with select garments at launch, allowing customers to explore styles in 360-degree detail to better visualise fit, and making shopping for luxury easier and more engaging.

With collections sold directly from the participating brands as a “store within a store” experience, brands independently make decisions regarding their inventory, selection, and pricing — and Amazon offers the merchandising tools for brands to create and personalise content in each of their unique brand voices.

“We are always listening to and learning from our customers, and we are inspired by feedback from Prime members who want the ability to shop their favorite luxury brands in Amazon’s store,” Christine Beauchamp, President of Amazon Fashion, said in a statement.

“We are excited to offer luxury brands the services and technology to build an inspiring, elevated customer experience.”

Currently available to eligible US Prime members, invited shoppers can browse exclusive styles from Oscar de la Renta throughout the season, including select ready-to-wear and a new perfume, the company said.

