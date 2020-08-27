Amazon opens ‘Fresh’ grocery store in Los Angeles

By Minhaj Adnan Updated: 27th August 2020 9:19 pm IST
Amazon

San Francisco: Amazon on Thursday opened a new grocery store in Los Angeles which enables customers to skip the checkout line, and also manage their shopping lists with new Alexa features.

The e-commerce giant said that the “Amazon Fresh” grocery store is a new grocery store designed from the ground up to offer a seamless grocery shopping experience, whether customers are shopping in-store or online.

The company said that the newly introduced Amazon Dash Cart will make shopping trips at the store quicker.

Customers can simply place their bags in the cart, sign in using their Fresh QR code in the Amazon app, shop, and exit through the Dash Cart lane to automatically complete their payment.

READ:  Israeli soldiers injure Palestinian near Jerusalem

The cart uses a combination of computer vision algorithms and sensor fusion to identify items put in the cart.

“I’m excited to announce that starting this week, we’re opening our doors to a select group of invited customers in Woodland Hills, California, to shop the store before it opens widely to the public in the coming weeks,” Jeff Helbling, Vice President, Amazon Fresh Stores, said in a statement.

Amazon said that customers at the store will find everything one typically finds at a grocery store, including a wide assortment of national brands.

Prime members will get free same-day delivery, Amazon said.

Source: IANS
Categories
World
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest World updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close