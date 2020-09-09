Amazon plans to hire 33,000 people in US

San Francisco, Sep 9 : As its businesses flourish even during the pandemic, Amazon on Wednesday said it currently has in the US 33,000 job openings for corporate and tech positions supporting areas that include Alexa, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Operations Technology, and Prime Video.

Amazon said it will soon announce thousands of additional hourly positions in the company’s operations network.

“COVID-19 continues to affect millions of people across the country, and people are eager for the opportunity to get back to work,” Beth Galetti, Senior Vice President Human Resources at Amazon, said in a statement.

“We’ve created more jobs in the U.S. over the past decade than any other company – and we are continuing to hire people from all backgrounds and at all skill levels.”

Amazon said that it will host its 2020 Career Day event on September 16. As a part of the nationwide virtual event, 1,000 of its recruiters will provide 20,000 career coaching sessions to attendees in a single day.

“We are glad to be able to mobilise more than 1,000 experienced recruiters and HR professionals to help job seekers across the country learn about opportunities at Amazon and elsewhere,” Galetti said.

Half of the Americans currently looking for a new job have been forced to do so because of Covid-19, according to a new Morning Consult survey on job-seeker insights commissioned by Amazon.

A majority of those job seekers are trying to transition into fields such as healthcare and technology, sectors that Americans expect to continue to grow and hire.

The survey also found that more than one-quarter of workers in the US expect that some or all of their current skills will become irrelevant in the next five years, with nearly half of job seekers willing to quit their jobs to go to another company if that employer provides company-funded upskilling training.

Amazon has more than 875,000 employees worldwide.

