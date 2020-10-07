Amazon to help K’taka SHGs sell their products: Minister

Bengaluru, Oct 8 : World’s leading e-tailer Amazon would help Karnataka’s self-help groups (SHGs), mostly run by women, to sell their products on its platform, Deputy Chief Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan said on Wednesday.

“Amazon is willing to help our SHGs sell their diverse products on its digital platform to customers across the country,” said Narayan in a statement after meeting Amazon India’s vice-president Chetan Krishnaswamy in this tech hub.

According to officials, about 1.5 lakh SHGs are engaged in making a variety of products and offering diverse services to the people in cities, towns and villages across the southern state.

“If the products and services of the SHGs are promoted and sold online across the country, their promoters will benefit immensely,” Narayan said.

The minister also asked the e-commerce behemoth to provide opportunities to the state’s youth who are being skilled for ready-to-be-absorbed jobs.

On Amazon’s expansion plans in the state, Krishnaswamy said the company is building an ecosystem to foster innovation, create jobs and help domestic businesses go global.

“We are committed to digitising 10 million MSMEs, enabling 1 million jobs and drive $10 billion (Rs 75,000 crore) in e-commerce exports by 2025,” Krishnaswamy said.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.