Ambedkar Mahasabha to gift silver brick for Ram temple

Lucknow, Feb 12 : The Ambedkar Mahasabha Trust has decided to associate itself with Ram temple construction and will gift a silver brick to the Shri Ram Janambhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust on behalf of the Dalit community.

A five-member delegation of the Ambedkar Mahasabha Trust, headed by Chairman of the Scheduled Caste Finance and Development Corporation, Dr Lalji Prasad Nirmal, will meet the office bearers of Ram temple trust in Ayodhya on February 14 next and present them a silver brick.

Dr Nirmal said that like every other section of the society, the Dalits and other marginalised sections are excited over the temple construction.

He said the Dalit community expresses its gratitude towards the judiciary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for paving the way for the construction of Ram temple.

