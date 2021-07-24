Hyderabad: Ambulance struck in traffic after cops halt vehicles for protocol

By SM Bilal|   Updated: 25th July 2021 12:18 am IST
A video grab shows traffic cop arguing with medical staff of an ambulance

Hyderabad: The traffic police on Saturday noon halted the vehicular traffic at Masab Tank for un-interrupted passing of Telangana DGP’s convoy. This protocol by the traffic police resulted in strucking of of two Ambulances in the heavy traffic.

Though the crew of Ambulances kept blowing the sirens for emergency way, but the traffic police reportedly did not pave away for them despite request.As a result the medical staff present in the ambulance got down and regulated the traffic for moving towards the hospital.

The alleged negligent attitude of the traffic police created anguish among the public.

Meanwhile, the Home Minister Mahmood Ali was outraged at the negligence of the traffic police present at Masab Tank.

However the Additional Commissioner of Police Traffic denied the news circulating on social media saying police not given clearance to ambulance at Masab Tank junction. He said tt is reiterated that Hyd Traffic Police always gives top priority to ambulances and other emergency vehicles..

