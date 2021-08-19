Amid engagement buzz, Vicky-Katrina’s pic in traditional look goes viral

Mumbai: Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s rumoured relationship is the hottest talk of the town now. On Wednesday, social media was buzzing with the secret engagement rumors of alleged lovebirds. Many pages that share Bollywood news and gossip on Instagram claimed that Vicky and Katrina exchanged rings in a close-knit Roka ceremony.

Amid these rumours, a viral photo of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif donning traditional attire is surfacing online. Vicky can be see wearing white kurta while Katrina looked gorgeous in red lehenga. Fans are going gaga over the picture and have been sharing and sending congratulatory messages to both the stars.

Vicky Kaushal’s father refutes rumours

A source close to Filmibeat, reached out to Sham Kaushal, the father of Vicky Kaushal, to find if there was any truth to the engagement rumours. Denying the reports and social media posts, Sham said, “It’s not true” and dismissed all the reports around Vicky and Katrina’s engagement.

Katrina’s team also confirmed that there’s no truth to the roka engagement rumours, and both of them are busy with their work.

Vicky, Katrina’s hush-hush love story

Though both Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have remained mum about their bond and refrained from sharing pictures together, social media has been smart enough to decode what’s brewing between the two. Not just this, shutterbugs often spotted them together at get-togethers and events.

Their joint appearance at a friend’s Diwali party in 2019 and cute moment on Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan, added much needed fuel to their hush-hush relationship rumours.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Katrina Kaif will be seen in Rohit Shetty’s upcoming film ‘Sooryavanshi’, ‘Phone Bhoot’ and an untitled one with South sensation Vijay Deverakonda. On the other hand, Vicky Kaushal is busy with his upcoming projects, including ‘Sardar Udham Singh’, ‘The Immortal Ashwatthama’ and ‘Takht’.