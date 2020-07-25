Amid spike in Covid cases, Surat to impose entry, exit curbs

Gandhinagar: In view of the rising COVID-19 cases, the Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation (GSRTC) has decided to put entry and exit restrictions on visitors to Surat for a period of ten days, satrting from Monday.

Plying of private and government buses from the Diamond City to other parts of the state wil be banned from Monday. However, commuting of goods and other transport vehicles will be allowed during this period, the GSRTC officials said.

Earlier, the Gujarat government had decided to resume the ST bus services in the state, after two-month lockdown period. But, after a surge in COVID-19 cases in the city, the state government reversed its decision.

Surat has been leading the daily corona positive count in the state and has emerged as the new hotspot replacing Ahmedabad.

Apart from Surat, cities like Valsad, Bharuch and Tapi have also been registering large number of cases in the past couple of days, health department said.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.