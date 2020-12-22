Amit Behl on acting on stage amid pandemic

Mumbai, Dec 22 : Actor Amit Behl says he did not find getting back on stage difficult, amid the Covid-19 pandemic, because he has adapted well to the new normal.

Amit along with Bakul Thakkar and Lubna Salim performed Gulzar’s “Paansa” on stage in Lucknow recently.

” ‘Paansa’ has been running regularly all over the country since 2012 when we opened it at NCPA, Mumbai. It is a play based on the long English sonnet poem Yudhishtar and Draupadi, written by Pavan K. Verma, adapted into Urdu-Hindustani by Gulzar Sahab,” said Amit, who plays Yudhisthtar while Lubna plays Draupadi and Bakul Thakkar plays Yaksha.

“It was not really a difficult task to perform post pandemic because we had already got used to the new-normal by then. The kind of precautions we have been taking since July, we maintained the same while rehearsing for Paansa. We did rehearse with masks of course. We did maintain the necessary amount of social distancing but that said, Paansa does not call for much physical interaction. And the organisers in Lucknow had taken the necessary precautions as well,” he added.

Asked if Gulzar also attended the play, Amit shared: “Unfortunately, Gulzar sahab could not attend the play because he has been tied up with a couple of things. But he has earlier travelled with us to quite a few places. He is very happy with the response since this play has been running since 2012,” he added.

The actor revealed that they are planning more shows.

“Salim Aarfi and Lubna Salim are in constant touch with Prithvi and other theatres in Mumbai. Theatres right now have opened with 50 per cent capacity. We are waiting in anticipation,” he added.

