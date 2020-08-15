Amit Sadh, Amrita Puri, Sushant Singh to star in new war series ‘Zidd’

Mumbai, Aug 15 : On the 74th Independence Day of India, actor Amit Sadh announced his new assignment, a new action-packed war series titled Zidd.

Amit recently starred in the military series “Avrodh”, which was a retelling of the Uri surgical strikes, and he describes “Zidd” as a “tribute to our special forces”.

“I don’t have a word for an army officer who sacrifices his life to protect our country, his heart only beats for the country and to protect us. ‘Zidd’ is a tribute to our special forces and great soldiers,” he said, adding: “Yeh jo Zidd hai, yeh mera sabki ko salaam hai.”

The Vishal Mangalorkar directorial lets Amit wear the army uniform again, and he is thrilled. “It is beyond acting to wear the uniform again,” he observed.

Sushant Singh and Amrita Puri are also a part of the series. Said Sushant: “I loved how, through this show I could be a part of the forces. It helped me learn and grow as a person. The army indeed does an incredible job at the borders and that’s why we are living at peace in our homes.”

“Zidd” which will stream on Zee5.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.